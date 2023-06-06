The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $46.64 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $336.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

