Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $181,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

