The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.21% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $46,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Further Reading

