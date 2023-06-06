4,347 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 898.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MXL opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $43.66.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

