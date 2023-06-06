Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $297,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of BALL opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

