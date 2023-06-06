ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 25,580 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

