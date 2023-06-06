ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.74 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 383.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,039 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

