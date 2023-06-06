ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 154,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,277 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,432 shares of company stock worth $273,600 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

