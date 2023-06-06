ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,852 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,937 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,072 shares of company stock valued at $54,048. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

