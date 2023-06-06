ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 47,285 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Sanmina worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 348,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 138,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 163.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

