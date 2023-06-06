ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 332,757 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE F opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

