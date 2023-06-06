Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Stock Down 0.8 %

NVST stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

