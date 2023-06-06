ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 293,143 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 744.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,143 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after acquiring an additional 232,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leslie’s by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.