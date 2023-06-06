ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.85 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
