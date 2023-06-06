ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 10,071 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

