ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

