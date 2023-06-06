ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.88 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,899 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,451,000 after acquiring an additional 862,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

