ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,056.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

