Reviewing Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) & Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Royal Gold pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Scully Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 38.80% 8.18% 6.76% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Gold and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Royal Gold and Scully Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $603.21 million 13.28 $238.98 million $3.61 33.82 Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.12 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Royal Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Gold and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 1 5 4 0 2.30 Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Gold currently has a consensus target price of $140.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Royal Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

