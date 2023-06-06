OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Critical Survey

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 4.03 -$11.44 million ($0.79) -18.59 Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.46 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -77.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.01%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -22.79% -9.27% -8.77% Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50%

Summary

Zillow Group beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

