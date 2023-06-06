Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.31 billion 0.29 $24.39 million $0.21 23.76 Thoughtworks $1.28 billion 1.85 -$105.39 million ($0.18) -41.56

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CI&T has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CI&T and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 82.87%. Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $9.94, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 6.45% 19.82% 8.94% Thoughtworks -4.16% -2.29% -1.20%

Summary

CI&T beats Thoughtworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

