Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,278

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,278 ($28.32).

IMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.78) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.08) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.35) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.39), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($899,335.75). 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,731 ($21.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,868.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,978.85. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($27.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,068.18%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

