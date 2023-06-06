Brokerages Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Target Price at $110.00

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

