Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TLTZY. DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

