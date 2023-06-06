DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DZS by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DZS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Stock Performance

DZS Company Profile

Shares of DZSI opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33. DZS has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

