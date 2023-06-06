Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT at $37.86

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

