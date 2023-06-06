Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.81

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HP Trading Down 4.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

