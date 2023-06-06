Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $38.72

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,319 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 308,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

