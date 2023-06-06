KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $401.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.89.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of KLA stock opened at $458.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.75 and a 200 day moving average of $393.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $473.97.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
