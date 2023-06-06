Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $222.89

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.89.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $209.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 552.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $6,783,612 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

