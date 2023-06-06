Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.
ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,402 shares of company stock valued at $988,175,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.13.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
