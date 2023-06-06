Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $25.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,872 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SI-BONE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.