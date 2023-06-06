Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells C$127,600.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.41. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.1674628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Orla Mining

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

