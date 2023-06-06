Adam Melnyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
