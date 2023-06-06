Adam Melnyk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

