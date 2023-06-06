Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $169.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

