ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $15.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

