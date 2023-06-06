Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cohu by 19.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

