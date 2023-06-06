TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $16.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 422,584 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

