Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $35.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

