Reviewing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.50 $169.62 million $0.39 14.44 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Indra Sistemas and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 2 2 0 0 1.50 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 3.85% 15.70% 3.24% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Dividends

Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Indra Sistemas pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Indra Sistemas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

