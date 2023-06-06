Analyzing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.73 billion 6.74 -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -7.97 Western Union $4.48 billion 0.98 $910.60 million $2.00 5.84

Risk and Volatility

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grab has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -86.94% -22.08% -15.84% Western Union 17.65% 128.52% 7.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grab and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 7 0 2.60 Western Union 5 9 0 0 1.64

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Western Union.

Summary

Western Union beats Grab on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment consists of electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

