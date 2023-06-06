Analyzing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MYR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MYR Group and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MYR Group presently has a consensus price target of $118.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYR Group is more favorable than OriginClear.

This table compares MYR Group and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 2.70% 15.58% 6.41% OriginClear -84.46% N/A -165.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYR Group and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.01 billion 0.74 $83.38 million $5.08 26.10 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.02 -$10.79 million N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Risk & Volatility

MYR Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MYR Group beats OriginClear on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

