Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $266.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -0.71. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

