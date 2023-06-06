Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

AIRI stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

