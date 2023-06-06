China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

