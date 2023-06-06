Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

