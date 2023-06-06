Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
