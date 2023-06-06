Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

HY has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

