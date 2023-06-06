StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 5.6 %

CULP opened at $4.54 on Monday. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

