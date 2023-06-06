Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) versus Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Financial Survey

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.74 $432.00 million $0.06 286.33 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Rating)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.