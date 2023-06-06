Head-To-Head Contrast: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $52.28 million 6.48 $16.47 million $4.71 19.80 TELA Bio $41.42 million 6.40 -$44.30 million ($2.67) -4.06

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 32.68% 15.32% 14.11% TELA Bio -100.81% -451.30% -68.70%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

